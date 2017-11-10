Kim Basinger parts ways with the house next door in Woodland Hills

Actress Kim Basinger, who earlier this year appeared in the film “Fifty Shades Darker,” has sold a home in Woodland Hills for $972,000.

Found next door to another property associated with Basinger, the 1960s cottage sits behind hedges and artistic metal fencing on nearly half an acre.

At the heart of the 2,581-square-foot house is a living room with open beams and cathedral-style skylights that bring in natural light. Wood-framed windows and rough hewn wood floors are among other interior details.

The bohemian-vibe cottage, built in the 1960s, sits behind an artistic metal fence on about half an acre in Woodland Hills. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

There are two bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a great room with a wall of bookshelves. A screen porch has walls of windows that take in a stream-fed pond and lush landscaping.

The property, which was offered “as-is,” came to market in June for $974,000. It previously changed hands in 2001 for $510,000, records show.

Timothy Finn of Pinnacle Estate Properties was the listing agent. David Vaystub of Douglas Elliman represented the buyers.

Basinger, 63, is known for her film roles in “Batman” (1989), “Wayne’s World 2” and “8 Mile” (2002). Her performance in the 1998 noir drama “L.A. Confidential” earned her an Oscar for best supporting actress.

