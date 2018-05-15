Ex-NBAer Kris Humphries shoots for a home sale in his home state

Kris Humphries, known for his long NBA career and brief marriage to Kim Kardashian, has listed his Minnesota lake house for $1.65 million.
The tundra retreat backs up to Lake Minnetonka, and the 4,000-square-foot floor plan takes full advantage of the waterfront spot. Windows pull in lake views from the living room and dining area, which are connected by a dual-sided brick fireplace.
A second dining room and wet bar-equipped kitchen complete the main floor. Upstairs are three of the home's four bedrooms. An elevator services all three floors.
Jeffrey Dewing of Coldwell Banker Burnet holds the listing.
Humphries, a native of Minneapolis, played basketball at the University of Minnesota before entering the league in 2004. The 33-year-old spent time with the Jazz, Raptors, Mavericks, Nets, Celtics, Wizards, Suns and Hawks during his career.
