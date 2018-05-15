Advertisement

Ex-NBAer Kris Humphries shoots for a home sale in his home state

By
May 15, 2018 | 7:00 AM
The three-story estate, set on Lake Minnetonka, has two dining rooms and a dual-sided brick fireplace within 4,000 square feet of interior space. (Realtor.com)

Kris Humphries, known for his long NBA career and brief marriage to Kim Kardashian, has listed his Minnesota lake house for $1.65 million.

The tundra retreat backs up to Lake Minnetonka, and the 4,000-square-foot floor plan takes full advantage of the waterfront spot. Windows pull in lake views from the living room and dining area, which are connected by a dual-sided brick fireplace.

A second dining room and wet bar-equipped kitchen complete the main floor. Upstairs are three of the home's four bedrooms. An elevator services all three floors.

Jeffrey Dewing of Coldwell Banker Burnet holds the listing.

Humphries, a native of Minneapolis, played basketball at the University of Minnesota before entering the league in 2004. The 33-year-old spent time with the Jazz, Raptors, Mavericks, Nets, Celtics, Wizards, Suns and Hawks during his career.

