'SNL' alum Kristen Wiig sells Los Feliz home for $2 million

Comedic actress Kristen Wiig has wrapped up a sale in Los Feliz, selling her home in the Franklin Hills area for $2 million.

The multilevel home, built in 1949, was designed to capture Southern California’s proverbial indoor-outdoor lifestyle. Pocketing glass walls lead to terraces and decking extending from each floor. The outdoor living areas create some 2,500 square feet of additional space — nearly as much as the home’s 2,719-square-foot interior.

An open-plan living and dining room, a galley-style kitchen and a media room are among the common areas. There are three bedrooms, three bathrooms and one half-bath plus an outdoor steam shower. A dry sauna resides on the bottom floor.

The property came on the market in March with an asking price of $2.395 million, records show. It previously changed hands four years ago for $1.764 million.

Bryony Atkinson of Maisonre Real Estate was the listing agent. William Bowersock of Keller Williams Realty represented the buyer.

Wiig, 43, was a fixture on “Saturday Night Live” from 2005 to 2012 and contributed to popular sketches such as “Target Lady” and “The Californians.” Among her film credits: “Bridesmaids” (2011), “Ghostbusters” (2016) and “Master Minds” (2016).

The actress’ latest movie, “Despicable Me 3,” appears in theaters this week.

