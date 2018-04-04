Actors Wyatt Russell and Meredith Hagner land a Spanish charmer in Sherman Oaks

Wyatt Russell, the son of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, and actress Meredith Hagner have bought a Spanish-style home in Sherman Oaks for $1.725 million, or $76,000 more than the asking price, records show. The seller was Steve Mauldin, president and general manager of local television stations KCBS and KCAL.
Built in 1932, the two-story house retains its original character while incorporating a host of updates. Among features are exposed beams, artistic tilework and arched doorways and windows. The eat-in kitchen has been modernized with stainless steel appliances.
The 2,750-square-foot house has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, an office and a great room with a fireplace. In the master suite, French doors open to a terrace that overlooks the swimming pool and backyard.
Separate guest quarters have their own kitchen and en suite bedroom.
The property came on the market in February at $1.649 million and sold in just under a month, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Arvin Haddad and Aaron Kirman of Pacific Union International were the listing agents. Nancy Marfisi of Sotheby's International Realty represented the buyers.
Calls made to Haddad and Kirman's office were not returned.
Russell, a former professional hockey player, has followed in his parents' footsteps with film roles in "22 Jump Street" and "Goon: Last of the Enforcers." This year the 31-year-old appeared in the Ethan Hawke-directed music biopic "Blaze," which debuted in January at the Sundance Film Festival.
Hagner, 30, has television credits that include the daytime soap opera "As the World Turns" and the sitcom "Men at Work." More recently she appeared on the shows "Younger" and "Search Party."
