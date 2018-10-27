Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott go 50/50 on a Beverly Hills Post Office mansion

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have gone dutch in the 90210, splitting ownership of a $13.45-million mansion in the Beverly Hills Post Office area, real estate records show.
Once owned by actress Louise Currie, the 1970s estate received an extensive renovation two years ago that updated it in a more contemporary style. Within 9,680 square feet of living space are seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and a host of chicly decorated, open-concept living spaces.
A two-story foyer opens to an indoor-outdoor living/dining area with European oak floors, modern fixtures and a built-in fireplace. An oversized center island anchors the chef’s kitchen, and the main level also holds a wine cellar and a family room with a fireplace.
Upstairs, the massive master suite spans 2,300 square feet with two bathrooms, two closets, a massage room and an office. A wall of glass unfolds in the bedroom, bringing in views of the city and ocean.
Dense landscaping livens up the backyard, where a patio descends to a swimming pool and spa. The roughly one-acre grounds also hold a dining area, three-car garage and guesthouse.
Ginger Glass of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage held the listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Tomer Fridman of Compass represented Jenner and Scott.
Jenner, 21, is largely known for her family's reality series, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," which follows the lives of her siblings, in-laws and parents. She has an extensive real estate portfolio and put one of her three Hidden Hills homes on the market last year for $5.4 million.
Scott, 26, is a rapper and producer known for hits like “Antidote” and “Sicko Mode.” He released his third studio album, “Astroworld,” in August.