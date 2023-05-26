Kim Kardashian gifted Karen Bass a Skims swag bag. But L.A.’s mayor said no thanks

Kim Kardashian, left, gave a swag bag with Skims and more to L.A. Mayor Karen Bass. The politician sent the gift back.

Did Kim Kardashian actually give shapewear to the mayor of Los Angeles?

OK, maybe it wasn’t exactly shapewear. Kim K.’s undergarment and loungewear brand sells all kinds of goodies, from bubblegum-pink lace gloves to terry-cloth towels to crocheted string bikinis. But whatever was in the bag, the gift didn’t stick.

Earlier this month, Kris Jenner co-hosted a star-studded Beverly Hills mansion party to celebrate investor Michael Kives’ firm and the 2023 Milken Institute Global Conference, which brings together influential power players to discuss “advancing a thriving world” as it pertains to finance, tech and philanthropy. Anyone who’s anyone seemed to flock to Kives’ estate to save the world while hobnobbing, and many appeared to depart with a major takeaway: a Skims swag bag.

TMZ published a photo of L.A. Mayor Karen Bass leaving the event with a Skims bag in tow, but her spokesperson Zach Seidl told The Times in early May that the swag would soon be returned.

According to a gift list tweeted Friday by Ben Welsh of Reuters, formerly of The Times, as promised, the mayor declined the Kardashian family’s $600 gift, which included Skims products, a messenger, some liquor, a bottle of hot sauce, makeup and a face light. Bass’ reason for taking a pass on the pricey goods is unclear — her spokesperson did not respond to The Times’ request for comment.

That said, in May 2022, Kardashian endorsed Rick Caruso, Bass’ opponent in the mayoral race. The beauty mogul said in an Instagram Story that she felt the developer could “help with the crime in our city, which is such a big issue and super scary.”

According to the list, Bass also declined a $229 gift from the L.A. Dodgers that included a jersey, yearbook, hoodie and bag. Bass did accept the majority of the 130 gifts noted in the list, including gummy bears and perfume from anonymous constituents and some pastries and wine from Kuwaiti Consul General Nawaf Al-Saied.

It’s been a week full of rejection for Kardashian. Remarks about the challenges of single-parenting did not land well for the reality TV star, who raises her four children in a $60-million mansion in Hidden Hills, near Calabasas. She also makes ends meet with $200,000 in child support each month.

And if that wasn’t bad enough, Kardashian is worried she may have trouble ever getting a date.

“Who’s ever going to want to date me? I have four kids. I’m in my 40s,” she said during the Season 3 premiere of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.”

“I’m single. And not ready to mingle, and that’s OK.”