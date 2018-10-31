Advertisement

True Religion co-founder Kym Gold trims the asking price for Encino mansion

Jack Flemming
By
Oct 31, 2018 | 9:45 AM
True Religion clothing line co-founder Kym Gold is reintroducing her Encino mansion to the market, this time with a slimmer price tag of $9.495 million. (Daniel Dahler)

Finding no takers for her Encino home, True Religion clothing line co-founder Kym Gold has trimmed the price of the East Coast-inspired Traditional to $9.495 million. That’s down half a million from its original listing price, records show.

That still leaves plenty of room to profit for the clothing entrepreneur. She bought it newly built in 2015 for $6.3 million, the Los Angeles Times previously reported.

Found in Royal Oaks, the home wears a stately exterior marked by a pitched roofline and navy-blue plantation shutters. Including the detached guesthouse, there are seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms spread across 8,500 square feet.

A winding staircase separates a chandelier-topped foyer from a formal living room with a fireplace. Other living spaces include formal and informal dining areas, a family room, gym and chef’s kitchen with exposed-beam ceilings.

On the second story, a master suite with a lounge opens to a covered terrace that overlooks a fountain-fed pool surrounded by hedges and a patio.

Anthony Paradise of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

Gold co-founded True Religion alongside her then-husband, Jeffrey Lubell, in 2002. The company declared bankruptcy last year alongside the closure of 27 stores.

