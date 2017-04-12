La Cañada Flintridge manor ought to be in pictures — and it is

Doing a double take? If this character-imbued house looks familiar that’s because it has been a frequent film location over the decades. Among the movies filmed at the site were “The In-Laws” (1979), “The Good German” (2006) and “The House Bunny” (2008). The country English manor sits amid mature trees on 2.4 acres in La Cañada Flintridge. The stately home was designed in 1923 by prominent area architects Hunt & Burns.

Address: 632 Berkshire Ave., La Cañada Flintridge 91011

Price: $5.85 million

The country English manor was designed in 1923 by prominent architects Hunt & Burns. (Erik Grammer) (Erik Grammer)

Built: 1923

Lot size: 105,454 square feet

House size: 5,492 square feet, six bedrooms, six bathrooms

Features: Formal entryway, formal living room with fireplace and French doors, crown molding, arched ceilings and doorways, family room, formal dining room, hardwood staircase, balcony, library/study, patio, basement wine cellar, four-car tandem garage with bathroom and workshop, swimming pool.

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 91011 ZIP Code in February was $1.605 million based on 15 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 13.7% increase compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Brett Furrey, (818) 404-7857, and Esther Tan, (626) 795-9571, both with Podley Properties

To submit a candidate for Home of the Day, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to lauren.beale2@latimes.com.

Follow Lauren Beale on Twitter @laurenebeale.

See more Homes of the Day:

Woodland Hills cottage blends modern and rustic

Mount Washington Modern redo is open for entertaining

New build in Brentwood has an on-top-of-the-world vibe