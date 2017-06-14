La Crescenta compound boasts two homes of note, including a guest house by Richard Neutra

Extension cactus gardens are among the features of this two-house compound on acreage bordering the Angeles National Forest in La Crescenta. The 1950s glass-walled house designed by modernist architect Richard Neutra serves as a guest house today. The seven-sided contemporary designed by Michael Maltzan was added more than half a century later.

Address: 3947 Markridge Road, La Crescenta 91214

Price: $4.5 million

The 5.5-acre property has an extensive cactus garden and two houses designed by architects of note. (Michael McNamara / Shooting LA) (Michael McNamara / Shooting LA)

Built: 1953 and 2009

Main house: One bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, 3,100 square feet

Guesthouse: Two bedrooms, one bathroom, 1,350 square feet

Lot size: 5.6 acres

Features: Mature trees, desert gardens, pavilion; main house courtyard; guest house den, fireplace and built-ins

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 91214 ZIP Code in April was $812,000 based on 26 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 9.3% increase compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Barry Sloane, (310) 786-1844, and Marc Silver, (310) 809-4656, both with Sotheby's International Realty

