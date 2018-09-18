NFL great Larry Allen lists king-sized spread outside San Francisco for sale

At 1.5 acres, former NFL lineman Larry Allen’s estate outside San Francisco is bigger than a football field. It centers on a massive home that tops 10,000 square feet, and it’s now on the market for $7.5 million.
A private road with a bridge approaches the property in the gated Danville community of Blackhawk Country Club. The expansive open floor plan features tall ceilings and detailed millwork.
In two stories, there are seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms, a craft room, an office, a home theater, a sauna and a spa.
Outside, a second spa and swimming pool anchor a brick patio. The palm-topped entertainment space includes a covered dining area, an outdoor kitchen and a lounge with a fire pit before descending to a sports court.
Two second-story terraces take in the scenery.
Keri O’Reilly of the Agency holds the listing, according to the MLS.
Allen, 46, is considered one of the strongest players in NFL history, once bench pressing over 700 pounds. He played in 11 Pro Bowls during his career and won a Super Bowl championship with the Dallas Cowboys in 1996.
The Hall of Fame offensive lineman bought the home in 2004 for $4.595 million, records show. After 12 seasons with Dallas, he played the last two years of his career with the San Francisco 49ers and retired after the 2007 season.