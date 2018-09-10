‘L Word’ actress Laurel Holloman lists scenic canyon retreat for sale

Laurel Holloman, the actress known for her role as Tina Kennard on “The L Word,” has put her home on a Studio City hillside on the market for $1.375 million.
The Midcentury-Modern-style house, built in 1954 and since updated, incorporates natural materials and walls of windows and glass doors that bring the scenery inside.
The open living room area has a tiled fireplace and takes in views of the yard and canyon. A dining area and family room sit off the updated kitchen, which has an island and a stainless steel range. Some 1,550 square feet of living space features high ceilings and hardwood floors.
There are two bedrooms and two bathrooms, plus a garage-turned-studio space/sleeping loft.
Decking off the front and rear of the house create additional living space outdoors. An above-ground spa, lawn and mature landscaping fill out the grounds.
Holloman, 47, has credits that include the television series “Angel” and the film “Boogie Nights” (1997). In addition to her screenwork, she is an accomplished painter and has been featured in numerous group and solo exhibitions around the world.
She bought the house more than a decade ago for $850,000, real estate records show.
Robin Walpert of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.