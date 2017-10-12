Fashion designer Lauren Conrad sells her Brentwood home for a fitting price

Designer Lauren Conrad has sold her six-bedroom home in Brentwood for $4.525 million. That’s $30,000 above the asking price and about $900,000 more than she paid for the property three years ago — $3.651 million.
Tucked behind a private gate, the two-story Traditional home is approached by a sloping driveway.
The inside and outside match, as the 1950s home’s crisp white exterior opens to a formal living room with white walls, white-painted beams and a whitewashed brick fireplace. Dark hardwood floors line the open-plan space, which leads to a dine-in kitchen outfitted with a large island topped with Cararra marble.
Windows in the breakfast nook provide views of the large backyard, where a lawn is made private by landscaping and a covered patio leads out to a brick sitting area.
Walk-in closets accompany each of the bedrooms, while the master bedroom features a separate sitting area and large picture windows. An office and five bathrooms complete the home’s 4,303 square feet.
Cary Glenn of Main Beach Realty and Linda Ferrari of Keller Williams Realty held the listing. Ferrari also represented the buyer.
Conrad, 31, found fame after appearing in the reality television series “Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County” at the age of 18. She went on to star in a spinoff series called “The Hills” before pivoting to fashion, partnering with Kohl’s in 2009 to launch her line LC Lauren Conrad.
