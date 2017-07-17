'Game of Thrones' star Lena Headey lists Sherman Oaks home fit for a queen

Lena Headey is ready to move on from her realm in the San Fernando Valley. The “Game of Thrones” actress has listed her remodeled home in Sherman Oaks for sale at $1.945 million.

Should Headey get close to that amount, she’ll see a nice return for her efforts. Records show she bought the property three years ago for $790,000, or less than half of the asking price.

Surrounded by white horizontal fencing, the Midcentury Modern-style house has decamped from its original 1950s design with a new, second-story addition. Classic brickwork and contemporary wood siding play up the differences between the old and new styles.

The 1950s Midcentury Modern-style home in Sherman Oaks has been updated with contemporary finishes and a new, second-story addition. (Realtor.com) (Realtor.com)

The open-plan layout features vaulted ceilings, bright artistic tile, herringbone-patterned reclaimed wood floors and a living room with a brick fireplace. The reimagined kitchen, which features a bedazzled backsplash and an island/bar, opens to a family room and outside through Fleetwood sliding doors.

There are five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in more than 2,900 square feet of living space.

Outdoors, market lights criss-cross over a saltwater swimming pool. Privacy hedges, hanging wall gardens and drought tolerant landscaping fill out the grounds, which also include an outdoor shower.

Zoe Rudolph of John Aaroe Group holds the listing.

Headey, 43, stars on "Game of Thrones" (2011-present). The British actress had the title role in the 2008-09 series "Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles." This year she appeared in the film “Thumper” alongside Eliza Taylor and Pablo Schreiber.

