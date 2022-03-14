‘Yellowstone’ actress Barret Swatek shoots for $99.5 million in Malibu

Malibu’s latest trophy home just surfaced for sale on a bluff above El Sol County Beach. The coastal estate is owned by “Yellowstone” actress Barret Swatek and retired hedge-fund manager Adam Weiss, who are shopping it around for $99.5 million.

That’s more than double the $45 million they paid for the property in 2018, records show. At $99.5 million, it’s the sixth-priciest home currently on the market in Los Angeles County and the second-priciest in Malibu.

Weiss and Swatek, who also appeared in “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” and “American Housewife,” bought the place from supermodel Cindy Crawford and her husband, businessman Rande Gerber. The couple are trading one coast for another after dropping $45 million on a mansion in Hawaii — one of the priciest home sales the state has ever seen.

1 / 10 The living room. (Adrian Anz) 2 / 10 The dining room. (Adrian Anz) 3 / 10 The gym. (Adrian Anz) 4 / 10 The fire pit. (Adrian Anz) 5 / 10 The spa. (Adrian Anz) 6 / 10 The pool. (Adrian Anz) 7 / 10 The tennis court. (Adrian Anz) 8 / 10 The path. (Adrian Anz) 9 / 10 The villa. (Adrian Anz) 10 / 10 Aerial view of the estate. (Adrian Anz)

Sprawled across more than 3 acres, the estate centers on a 7,450-square-foot villa built in the 1940s but updated since. Pocketing walls of glass take advantage of the coastal setting, and the two-story floor plan rises to a terrace overlooking the ocean.

Elsewhere are four bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, a media room, living room, den, dining room, gourmet kitchen and gym with vaulted ceilings. Out back, patios and scenic lookouts surround a swimming pool, spa, tennis court, meditation deck and cabana with a fireplace. At the edge of the property, a private path descends to the beach.

During their four-year stay, Swatek and Weiss spruced up the grounds with lush landscaping.

Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Realty holds the listing.