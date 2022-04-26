Betty White’s Brentwood home lists for $10.575 million

Weeks after Betty White’s beach house surfaced for sale, the late actor’s other home in Brentwood has hit the market for $10.575 million.

If the sale in Brentwood goes anything like the sale of her home in Carmel-by-the-Sea, it’ll be a massive success. The beach house hit the market for $7.95 million in March and an offer was accepted less than two weeks later. According to the listing agency, it’s set to sell for $10.775 million — a whopping $2.825 million more than the asking price.

White, who died in December at 99, bought the Brentwood home with her husband, game show host Allen Ludden, in the 1960s. Built a decade earlier, the Colonial-style spot is tucked behind gates and features splashes of stone and pops of yellow across the exterior.

1 / 6 The exterior. (Anthony Barcelo) 2 / 6 The 1950s home. (Anthony Barcelo) 3 / 6 The entry. (Anthony Barcelo) 4 / 6 The backyard. (Anthony Barcelo) 5 / 6 The pool. (Anthony Barcelo) 6 / 6 The garden. (Anthony Barcelo)

The 3,000-square-foot floor plan features five bedrooms and six bathrooms, but the property itself is being marketed as a tear-down. Listing photos only show the exterior, and potential buyers won’t be able to go inside.

There’s still plenty to like about the land itself. The parklike grounds cover three-quarters of an acre and feature flower-filled gardens and plenty of trees out back. In addition, there’s a flat, grassy lawn and stone patio that wraps around a swimming pool.

In a market as hot as Southern California’s, land can cost a small fortune — especially in affluent pockets such as Brentwood. L.A. County has seen two land sales north of $10 million so far this year, including a three-acre plot in Bel-Air that traded hands for $25 million in March.

A television pioneer, White starred in countless game shows and sitcoms such as “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Golden Girls,” eventually earning the nickname “The First Lady of Television.” Her career spanned seven decades, and her many accolades include eight Emmys, three SAG Awards and a Grammy. In 1995, she was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame.

Marlene Okulick of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.