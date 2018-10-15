Songwriter Linda Thompson's condo in West Hollywood reenters the fray

Singer-songwriter and former actress Linda Thompson has her condo in West Hollywood back up for sale at $2.199 million or for lease at $10,000 a month long term.
The turnkey unit, in the Empire West building, has been on the market several times in the last few years. Episodes of “The Hills” have been shot in the condominium.
Living, dining and family rooms, two bedrooms, a walk-in master closet and three bathrooms are within the 2,252 square feet of open-plan space. A kitchen with counter seating opens to the living room.
Two private balconies take in views of the city. There are two covered parking spots included with the unit.
A rooftop swimming pool, 24-hour concierge, valet parking, tennis courts and a gym are among community features.
Thompson, 68, was a regular on the country music-themed variety show "Hee Haw" (1969-1971). She also appeared with her then-husband, musician-producer-composer David Foster, on the 2005 reality series "Sons of Malibu." That show followed the lives of her sons Brandon and Brody Jenner from her former marriage to Olympian Bruce Jenner.
She collaborated on Josh Groban's "To Where You Are" and the Celine Dion hit "Miracle."
Thompson bought the property in 2006 for $1.5 million, public records show.
Kelly Sutherland of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage is the listing agent.