First of 14 minimalist-modern homes hits the market in Palm Springs

Linea, a composition of 14 Midcentury Modern-inspired estates, is the latest wave in a series of luxury developments in Palm Springs. The first home from the collection hit the market Wednesday at $2.75 million.

Designer Andrew Adler and architect Anthony Poon drew inspiration from Bauhaus — a 20th century German art movement that aimed to reunite creativity and manufacturing — and the result is a modern blend of minimal lines and walls of glass.

The home, which has four bedrooms in 4,790 square feet of space, is designed around an all-white color palette. The modern furniture, art, appliances and landscape are the only items of contrast.

The 4,790-square-foot house in Palm Springs is part of a newly developed collection of homes called Linea. (David Blank) (David Blank)

Sliding glass walls open up to the reflecting pool, with views of the surrounding mountain ranges to the west and south. Bauhaus paintings and circular mirrors fill the massive walls. A guest house with a bedroom and living room sits adjacent to the main estate.

Geometric spacing is clear throughout the home; rooms, columns, three garages and even the shrubs and palm trees out front are all evenly proportioned.

Rich Nolan of the Agency holds the listing.

The home is the first of three Linea offerings available in the coming months. The other two will hit the market Aug. 23 and Oct. 1.

Coachella Valley is quickly turning into a hotbed for Midcentury development. Palm Springs, dubbed the “mecca of modernism,” in particular, has seen a crop of new Eichlers and other modern-style houses recently sprout up.

