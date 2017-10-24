YouTube star Logan Paul snaps up a prized Encino estate for $6.55 million

Nondisclosure agreements were signed in triplicate when this Encino estate sold last week, but there’s little mystery as to who is the buyer. That’s because Logan Paul, a popular YouTube personality, has already produced two videos showing off his new home.

The viral video maker paid $6.55 million for the contemporary home, which sits on an acre in the desirable Rancho Estates neighborhood.

Originally designed by architect Robert Byrd, the 1970s home was extensively renovated by developer Maxim Cherniavsky, who added reclaimed wood siding and polished concrete to the exterior while modernizing some 8,700 square feet of interior space.

The Robert-Byrd-designed estate, built in 1972 and recently remodeled, sits on an acre of grounds in Encino. (Matthew Momberger) (Matthew Momberger)

Among the eye-catching features is a marble-clad kitchen, a mixed-medium wet bar and an industrial-vibe steel staircase. A glass-enclosed wine wall was built into the home’s classic brickwork. There are seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, including a master suite with a spa-like bath and custom closet.

The backyard is where “the magic of this house lies,” according to Paul, and features a park-like setting filled with mature trees, lawns and a swimming pool. An outdoor kitchen and guesthouse complete the grounds.

Most recently listed for $6.995 million, the property has Hollywood ties, having been previously owned for about a decade by comic and actor Ryan Stiles. Oscar-winning makeup and visual effects artist Stan Winston was another former owner.

Aaron Kirman and Angelo Fierro of John Aaroe Group were the listing agents. Josh and Matt Altman, the Altman brothers of Douglas Elliman, represented Paul.

Paul, 22, originally gained internet fame on Vine, Twitter’s six-second video app that was shut down earlier this year. He is the brother of former Disney Channel actor and fellow YouTuber Jake Paul.

