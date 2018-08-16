Salsa king Marc Anthony unloads his other Tarzana home for $3.2 million

It’s been on again, off again, on again and now it’s sold. Grammy-winning music star Marc Anthony and his wife, model Shannon de Lima, have parted ways with a second home they own in Tarzana. The closing price was $3.2 million.
The East Coast-inspired Traditional, built in 2014, has been on and off the market for the better part of two years, listing for as much as $4.35 million and as little as $3.35 million. Anthony bought the place in 2015 for $4.125 million, records show.
Set up from the street on a half-acre knoll, the 6,590-square-foot house takes in panorama city, valley and mountain views.
White-walled living spaces include formal living and dining rooms, two family rooms, a two-island kitchen, a den with a wet bar and an office/library. There are five bedrooms and seven bathrooms including a master suite with a balcony that overlooks the backyard.
Outside, there’s space for entertaining in the form of a covered patio and a built-in barbecue. A swimming pool and spa, a fire pit, lawn and gazebo fill out the grounds. A motor court and four-car garage sit off the front.
Anthony has been active of late in the real estate scene. Besides the Tarzana sale, the singer-actor last month paid $19 million for a Mediterranean mansion in Coral Gables, Fla.
The 49-year-old has won five Latin Grammy awards and two Grammy awards, including one for Best Latin Pop Album in 2004. Three years ago, the singer launched Magnus Media, an entertainment and marketing company focused on the Latin market.
Lynde Leonard of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage was the listing agent, according to the MLS. Angela Dominguez of Capitol Realty represented the buyer.