‘A Quiet Place’ composer Marco Beltrami gets in tune with a buyer in the Palisades

Oscar-nominated film composer Marco Beltrami has orchestrated a sale in the Pacific Palisades, selling his Traditional-style estate for $4.7 million.
Beltrami, who has scored such films as “The Hurt Locker” and “A Quiet Place,” first listed the home in February for $4.875 million.
Located a few blocks from the beach, the charming property is bordered by a white picket fence. Custom wainscoting and crown molding spice up the two-story floor plan, which holds five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms across 3,500 square feet.
On the main floor, there’s a living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room and an eat-in kitchen. A look upward finds the spaces topped by farmhouse lanterns and modern chandeliers.
A second-story viewing deck looks down onto a hedge-lined backyard with a pool and outdoor dining area.
Alexandra Pfeifer of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices held the listing. Isabelle Mizrahi, also with Berkshire Hathaway, represented the buyer.
Beltrami, 51, worked mainly within the horror genre early in his career, building the soundscapes for “Mimic” (1997), “The Faculty” (1998) and “Resident Evil” (2002). He’s earned two Academy Award nominations for original score: one for “3:10 to Yuma” and another for “The Hurt Locker.”
Records show Beltrami took a slight loss on the property; he bought it two years ago for $4.75 million.