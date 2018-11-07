Art dealer Margo Leavin draws up new plans to sell Art Deco-vibe mansion

Art dealer and gallerist Margo Leavin is determined to curate a home sale.
Her Streamline Moderne-style estate in the Hollywood Hills enclave of La Brea Terrace is on the market for $8.8 million. She sought $15 million when first listing it last year.
The stylish mansion was built in 1941 by C. Raimond Johnson, an architect who also worked on the Romanesque Revival-style buildings across the USC campus.
Spanning 8,500 square feet, the home stays true to the Streamline Moderne emphasis on curving shapes and long, horizontal lines. Curved wood parallels a winding staircase in the two-story foyer, and the upper level opens to a rounded balcony.
Parquet floors line open spaces brightened by walls of glass. On the main level, there’s a living room with a fireplace, a dining area and a sleek kitchen updated to a more modern style.
Above sits the master suite, one of five bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms. It boasts built-in seating and picture windows with city-light views.
Below sits an indoor-outdoor lounge under beamed ceilings. Through pocketing doors, it opens to a spacious pool and spa. Elsewhere on the 1.8-acre grounds, there’s a motor court and landscaped lawn.
Brett Lawyer of Hilton & Hyland holds the listing.
In 1970, Leavin opened her eponymous art gallery in West Hollywood and held about 400 exhibitions there before it closed in 2013. Three years later, she sold the property and its surrounding buildings to film producer Megan Ellison for $40 million.