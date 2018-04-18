Reality TV producer Mark Cronin seeks $8 million for Italian Revival estate in San Marino

Producer-writer Mark Cronin, whose credits include a slew of reality television shows, has hung a "for sale" sign on his Italian Revival-style estate in San Marino. The asking price is $7.995 million.
Cronin isn't the only notable name in the home's history. Others who have owned the property include "Malcolm in the Middle" actress Jane Kaczmarek and "The West Wing" actor Bradley Whitford.
Built in 1924, the grand estate retains plenty of character, with details such as a boxwood garden and a library lined with leaded glass windows. Also within 7,612 square feet of living space are a living room with a Batchelder tile fireplace and a formal dining room.
Design choices take on a modern tone in the gourmet kitchen, thanks to a redesign from Cynthia Bennett & Associates that forgoes classic flourishes for a lighter and brighter color scheme.
A winding staircase rises to the master suite, which holds a fireplace and sitting room. Including the 1,200-square-foot guesthouse, there are six bedrooms and five bathrooms.
Terraces attached to both stories overlook the grounds, which offer an outdoor kitchen, a sundeck and a swimming pool with a spa.
Cronin wrote for "The Howard Stern Show" and MTV's dating program "Singled Out" before co-founding his production company, Mindless Entertainment, in 1997. As a producer, his credits include "The Surreal Life," "Below Deck," "Ghost Mine" and "Heroes of Cosplay."
He purchased the home eight years ago for $6.2 million, according to public records.
Benjamin Kelly of Pacific Union International holds the listing.
Twitter: @jflem94
