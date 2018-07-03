Buyer takes the bait on Mark Duplass’ ‘Creep’ cabin

Actor-director Mark Duplass’s Crestline cabin, which his character used to lure an unsuspecting victim in the 2014 indie horror film “Creep,” has attracted a buyer, albeit to a less fatal degree.
The forest-surrounded home has sold for $245,000 after nearly a year on the market, according to the Multiple Listing Service.
A long, winding stairway approaches the wooded retreat, but the ominous vibes end there. Inside, vaulted ceilings and a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace highlight the cozy floor plan, which connects a living room and dining area.
In the loft-style kitchen, there’s a custom tile floor and wood-and-chrome appliances. Three bedrooms and two bathrooms complete the interior. Outside, a deck spans the length of the home and takes in treetop views.
Debra Baker of Lynne B. Wilson & Associates was the listing agent. Estella Lopez of Century 21 Primetime Realtors represented the buyer.
In addition to producing and starring in “Creep,” Duplass is also known for shows “The League” and “Togetherness.” He and his brother Jay have directed the films “The Puffy Chair” (2005), “Baghead” (2008) and “Jeff, Who Lives at Home,” which starred Jason Segel and Ed Helms.