Orioles' Mark Trumbo parts with his Newport Beach nest

Two-time baseball All-Star Mark Trumbo has hit one out of Newport Beach, selling his four-bedroom home for $2 million.
Trumbo, an outfielder who spent time with the Angels, Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners before landing with the Baltimore Orioles, first listed the home in November for $2.099 million. Records show the slugger bought it three years ago for $1.745 million.
The one-story floor plan spans 2,057 square feet. Hardwood floors connect a living room to a center-island kitchen with quartz countertops. Adjacent, a modern chandelier tops a dining area.
Sliding glass doors in the master suite open to the backyard, which has a pool and a putting green and a white picket fence.
Shireen Ferguson and Matthew Carr of Keller Williams Realty held the listing. Jennifer Aguilar-Shamoo of Legacy 15 Real Estate Brokers represented the buyer.
Trumbo, an Anaheim native, hit a league-leading 47 home runs in 2016, his first with Baltimore, and earned a Silver Slugger Award along the way. The following offseason, he inked a three-year deal worth $37.5 million.