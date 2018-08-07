NHL’s Max Pacioretty seeks $3.45 million for remodeled home in Boca Raton

Max Pacioretty of the Montreal Canadiens has a new goal: to sell his place in the Sunshine State. The left-winger has put his newly remodeled home in Boca Raton, Fla., on the market for $3.45 million.
The house in the Royal Palm Yacht and Country Club community has a saltwater swimming pool and sports court surrounded by turf lawns. Marble floors and 13-foot ceilings are found throughout the 5,800 square feet of overhauled interior.
The single-story floor plan includes five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, a formal dining room, a center-island kitchen with a tile backsplash and a family room with modern wood paneling. There’s also a gym and a breakfast nook off the kitchen.
French doors lead out back to gray tile patios, including one with a dining area and outdoor kitchen. Palms and formal landscaping surround the property.
Devin Kay of Douglas Elliman holds the listing.
Pacioretty has scored 226 goals in 10 seasons with the Canadiens, who drafted him in 2007. During the 2011-12 campaign, he led the team with 33 goals and 32 assists. The 29-year-old is entering the final year of a six-year, $27-million extension he signed in 2012.
He bought the home two years ago for $2.575 million, public records show.