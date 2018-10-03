Producer Michael Hertzberg looks to blaze a trail out of the Beverly Hills Post Office area

Film producer, assistant director and writer Michael Hertzberg is ready to split with his retreat in the Beverly Hills Post Office area. The architectural estate, located in the guard-gated community of Hidden Valley, has come on the market for $12.95 million.
Set on a flat acre of grounds, the house was built in the 1960s and expanded in 1980 to twice its original size. Entered through double doors, the hardwood-lined entry opens to a sunken living room with a fireplace.
Custom windows and an array of sleek bathrooms give the interior a modern vibe. In 6,045 square feet, there’s also a skylighted kitchen, a spacious library, a gym, an art studio, five bedrooms and six bathrooms.
The second-story master suite is lined with glass and opens to a terrace overlooking the backyard.
Outside, a covered tile patio adjoins a solar-heated pool. A grassy yard completes the grounds.
Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage and Juliette Hohnen of Douglas Elliman hold the listing.
Hertzberg worked extensively with Mel Brooks, producing his films “Blazing Saddles” and “Silent Movie” and assistant directing “The Producers.” He was also the assistant director for the 1968 drama “The Swimmer,” which starred Burt Lancaster.