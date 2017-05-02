‘Breaking Bad’ producer Michelle MacLaren parts with rustic Nichols Canyon home

Veteran television producer and director Michelle MacLaren has sold her home in Hollywood Hills West for $2.85 million.
The Robert Byrd-designed home, built in 1955, sits behind gates and is surrounded by conservancy-owned land. Views from the more than half-acre site take in the canyon, city lights and ocean.
Beyond the bohemian front doors, the roughly 2,540 square feet of living space opens to a round foyer lined with terra cotta tile. Exposed brickwork, beamed ceilings and wood paneling speak to the home’s rustic vibe. Decorative Spanish tile work brightens the kitchen, which sits off an open living-dining room space.
A total of three bedrooms and three bathrooms includes upper and lower master suites. The lower master has a sauna and French doors that lead to the swimming pool. The upper master opens to a balcony overlooking the canyon.
The property, once owned by comedic actor Larry Storch and his late wife, actress Norman Catherine Greve, returned to market in January for $2.9 million. MacLaren bought the house two decades ago for $730,000, records show.
Billy Rose and Ben Belack of the Agency were the listing agents. Nancy Sanborn and Brian Joy of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties represented the buyer.
MacLaren has television credits that include “X-Files,” “The Walking Dead” and “Game of Thrones.” She shared a pair of Emmy awards for her work as an executive producer and director on the series “Breaking Bad.”
