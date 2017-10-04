Updated Midcentury gem in Glassell Park seeks a buyer

Panels of gray and white clash with a bright blue-hued front door at this Midcentury Modern home in Glassell Park, giving the front exterior an abstract look befitting a Piet Mondrian painting.

After a series of renovations, the three-bedroom home is on the market for $869,000.

Built in 1965, the 1,782-square-foot house still boasts its vintage style, but now benefits from a set of contemporary updates.

Whereas shag carpeting and faded wood-paneled walls blanketed the living spaces before, the home now has bright hardwood floors and walls of white and wood. The home’s three bathrooms, once plastered with gold and brown wallpaper, received a bright update as well.

The renovated three-bedroom home has hardwood floors and walls of glass overlooking downtown Los Angeles. (Shawn Bishop) (Shawn Bishop)

Walls of glass provide views of the downtown skyline in the living room, which leads into the dining area and kitchen. Sliding glass doors open to a large terrace, and further out is a private enclosed lawn.

The second level holds three bedrooms, including a private master suite, and a loft.

Jimmy Wilson and Scott King of Deasy/Penner & Partners hold the listing.

In August, based on 35 sales, the median sale price for single-family homes in the Glassell Park area was $849,000, up 6.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

