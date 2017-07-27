Actress Missi Pyle is ready to part with her cozy Traditional in Sherman Oaks

Prolific actress Missi Pyle has put her home in the hills of Sherman Oaks on the market for $899,000.
Set up from the street, the crisp-white Traditional was built in 1949 and has canyon, city-light and mountain views.
Hardwood and ceramic tile floors, arched doorways and plantation shutters are among features of the two-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom house, which has fireplaces in the living room and den. French doors lead from the dining room to a wraparound porch for indoor-outdoor living.
Expansive patio space, a spa, planters and mature trees fill out the backyard. There’s also an attached garage.
Leah Lail of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage is the listing agent.
Pyle, 44, has scores of acting credits that include “As Good as It Gets” (1997), “Big Fish” (2003), “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” (2005) and “Gone Girl” (2014). This year the actress will appear in the action-adventure flick “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” and the thriller “Traffik.”
She bought the house three years ago for $729,000, public records show.
Twitter: @LATHotProperty
MORE FROM HOT PROPERTY:
Katie Wagner lists her hip ranch home in Valley Village for $1.2 million
Devon Sawa bellies up to the coffee bar in his 'chill room'
In Trousdale Estates, home prices run from $3.3 million to $100 million
Entrepreneur Ed Fishman seeks $20 million for modern oceanfront retreat