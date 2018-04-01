Former Golden State Warrior Monta Ellis looks to deal his French Country manor

Longtime NBA guard Monta Ellis may be without a team for the first time in over a decade, but he's still making moves in the real estate realm.
The 32-year-old recently put his sprawling estate outside Memphis back on the market for $2.59 million.
In addition to a basketball court and pool, the 6.5-acre property holds a French Country estate that was built in 2008. Three arched doorways mark the home's entrance, which leads into a two-story foyer with dual staircases.
Chandeliers hang over posh living spaces, which include a wood-paneled living room, a formal dining room and a center-island kitchen. An elevator services each of the home's two floors.
The master suite, one of seven bedrooms, is outfitted with a spa tub. Other interior highlights include a sauna, a theatre room and a billiards room.
Outside, a covered cabana with vaulted ceilings holds a grill and sitting area.
Ellis spent his golden years with Golden State, averaging a career-high 25.5 points per game during the 2009-2010 season. His other stops included stints with the Bucks, Mavericks and Pacers, who waived him at the end of last season.
James Harvey of Keller Williams Realty holds the listing.
