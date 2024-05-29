Advertisement
Clippers

Clippers center Ivica Zubac’s Encino home burglarized for second time in three years

Clippers center Ivica Zubac takes a shot under the basket against Orlando Magic's Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero
Clippers center Ivica Zubac takes a shot against Orlando Magic’s Franz Wagner, left, and Paolo Banchero on March 29 at Kia Center.
(John Raoux / Associated Press)
By Chuck Schilken
 and Richard Winton
Clippers center Ivica Zubac’s San Fernando Valley home was burglarized last week, police sources who were not authorized to speak publicly told The Times on Wednesday.

Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson Norma Eisneman said that a burglary call was received on May 22 at 11:22 p.m. and that officers responded to a house on the block in Encino where The Times has learned Zubac has a home. The suspects were gone when the officers arrived and a report was filed, police said.

It is unknown if anything was taken during the burglary attempt.

TMZ first reported that Zubac’s house was broken into when the Croatian player was not home. TMZ reported Zubac’s home at the same address was burglarized in November 2021, with a $20,000 watch stolen at that time.

Zubac was born in Mostar, a city with more than 100,000 citizens in the southern part of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and grew up in the nearby small town of Citluk. He left his family at age 13 and moved to Zagreb, the capital of Croatia, to pursue basketball.

In 2015, Zubac played on the Croatian national team in the Under-19 World Championships in Greece, averaging 17.6 points and 7.9 rebounds and recording a double-double (12 points and 13 rebounds) against the U.S. in the championship game.

Zubac was selected by the Lakers in the second round of the 2016 draft at No. 32 overall and was traded to the Clippers in February 2019. He has been the team’s starting center in every game he’s played over the last four seasons and averaged a career-high 11.7 points with 9.2 rebounds last season.

Times staff writer Richard Winton contributed to this report.

