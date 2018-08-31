‘Deadpool’ actress Morena Baccarin gets her price and more for Atwater Village duplex

Actress Morena Baccarin of the “Deadpool” films has sold an investment property in the Atwater Village neighborhood of Los Angeles for $935,000. That’s $86,000 more than the asking price of $849,000, real estate records show.
The property, fronted by a gated courtyard filled with cacti and succulents, includes two side-by-side Spanish-style residences dating to 1925. The character-filled units each have one bedroom, one bathroom, a kitchen and a living room. There is 952 square feet of living space between the two.
A detached studio/office now resides in what was once the garage. Redwood decking, a tree-topped patio and privacy hedges fill out the backyard.
Baccarin bought the duplex in 2007 for $649,000 and lived there for a period before using it as a rental property.
Will Tiao and Mary Joanne Panucci of Tiao Properties were the listing agents. Aaron Grate of Grate Real Estate represented the buyer.
Baccarin, 39, has television roles that include the shows “Firefly,” “Homeland” and “Gotham.” She has played the part of actor Ryan Reynolds’ love interest in each of the past two “Deadpool” films.