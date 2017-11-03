Singer Natasha Bedingfield is looking for a hit in Hollywood Hills

It looks like singer-songwriter Natasha Bedingfield could have another hit on her hands. She just listed a gorgeous Spanish-style house in Hollywood Hills that she owns through a trust for lease at $14,500 a month.

The designer-perfect residence, built in 2000, features panoramic city, hillside and ocean views.

The character-filled living room has vintage details, high wood-beam ceilings and a fireplace. French doors in the dining room open to a patio with outdoor living space. Red tile and wood floors run throughout.

The custom Spanish-style home, built in 2000, evokes an Old World vibe. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

The master suite includes a Juliet balcony and a walk-in closet for a total of three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms within the home’s 3,386 square feet of living space.

Bedingfield, 35, bought the walled property two years ago for $1.65 million, public records show. The English pop singer’s albums include “Unwritten” and “Pocketful of Sunshine.”

Hat tip goes to Variety for spotting the listing.

J. McGhie Allan of Inzio Property Management & Leasing is the rental agent.

