Pop singer Engelbert Humperdinck wants $6.2 million for Bel-Air perch

Engelbert Humperdinck, the British pop singer who’s been releasing music since the 1960s, is shopping around his Mediterranean-style mansion in the hills of Bel-Air for $6.2 million.

He’ll double his money if he gets his price. Records show he paid $3 million for the property in 2005.

Perched on a promontory overlooking Stone Canyon Reservoir, the 1980s haunt is just one piece of Humperdinck’s international real estate portfolio. Over the years, he’s owned homes in England, Mexico and Hawaii; in the 1970s, he bought the Pink Palace, a bright pink-colored estate once owned by late movie star Jayne Mansfield in Holmby Hills.

1 / 12 Aerial view of the home. (Noel Kleinman) 2 / 12 The entry. (Noel Kleinman) 3 / 12 The foyer. (Noel Kleinman) 4 / 12 The living room. (Noel Kleinman) 5 / 12 The dining room. (Noel Kleinman) 6 / 12 The kitchen. (Noel Kleinman) 7 / 12 The theater. (Noel Kleinman) 8 / 12 The patio. (Noel Kleinman) 9 / 12 The four-story home. (Noel Kleinman) 10 / 12 The pool. (Noel Kleinman) 11 / 12 The hilltop home. (Noel Kleinman) 12 / 12 The 1980s home. (Noel Kleinman)

His latest listing is being marketed as a tear-down or fixer-upper, since the four-story residence is stylistically showing its age. Orange walls fill the living spaces, and the kitchen is covered in stained glass.

Elsewhere are five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, a two-story foyer, movie theater, game room and wine cellar across 5,600 square feet.

Balconies and patios hang off each side of the home. The front patio features a swimming pool and spa, and the back one adds a sun room surrounded by dining areas.

David T. Kessler of Coldwell Banker Realty and Allisun Sturges of Frontgate Real Estate hold the listing.

Humperdinck, whose real name is Arnold Dorsey, rose to prominence in the 1960s with hits such as “Release Me,” “The Last Waltz” and “Am I That Easy to Forget.” In the years since, the 87-year-old has sold more than 140 million records and represented the United Kingdom in 2012’s Eurovision Song Contest.