‘Glee’ actress Naya Rivera rocks a home sale in Los Feliz

“Glee” alum Naya Rivera has found harmony with a buyer in Los Feliz, selling her East Coast-inspired Traditional home for $3.55 million.
That’s roughly $320,000 less than Rivera’s asking price, but almost $1 million more than what she paid for the place five years ago, records show.
Restorations brought the 1930s home up to date, but the 3,749-square-foot interior still features original plaster moldings and a tongue-and-groove ceiling over the family room.
Throughout the floor plan, the all-white color palette is interrupted only by dark hardwood floors, a tiled fireplace, a few chandeliers and a black center island in the kitchen. Main-level living spaces include a living room, a formal dining room and a library.
Upstairs is the master suite, which features dual walk-in closets and opens to a balcony. There are five bedrooms and four bathrooms in all.
The home’s amenities include a theater, wet bar, wine cellar and billiards room. To round out the property, the backyard holds a pool and spa bordered by hedges.
Michael Maguire of Compass held the listing.
Rivera, 31, appeared as a child actor in the TV series “The Royal Family” and “Family Matters” in the 1990s before her breakout role as Santana Lopez in the Fox series “Glee.” Her film credits include horror flick “At the Devil’s Door” and 2017’s “Mad Families.”