Advertisement
Share
Television

‘Price of Glee’ trailer touches on role of fame in the deaths of three ‘Glee’ actors

By Jonah ValdezStaff Writer 
Share

A new trailer for “The Price of Glee,” a three-part limited series about the Fox series “Glee,” discusses the role fame played in the deaths of three actors from the hit TV show.

In the 11 years following the series’ May 2009 debut, three of the show’s main actors died, the trailer for the Investigation Discovery documentary underscores in its opening seconds.

As dramatic music crescendos, the trailer flashes images of a makeshift memorial for Cory Monteith, who died at 31 from a drug overdose in 2013; scenes of Lake Piru, where Naya Rivera died at 33 in 2020; and a photo of Mark Salling, who died by suicide in 2018.

“I don’t want to say the ‘C-word,’ the ‘curse’ word, but that’s where your mind goes,” one interview subject says.

GLEE: Sue (Jane Lynch) directs the Cheerios! squad in "The Power of Madonna" episode of GLEE airing Tuesday, April 20 (9:00–10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2010 Fox Broadcasting Co. Cr: Michael Yarish/FOX

Television

‘Glee’ comes to Disney+ and more ideas for what to watch this weekend

In Screen Gab No. 38, we catch up with “Stranger Things’” David Harbour, nod to “Glee’s” arrival on Disney+, recommend TV shows to stream and more.

The trailer introduces themes of fame and media attention thrust on the young stars who broke out with “Glee.” Seemingly overnight, as the popularity of Ryan Murphy‘s Fox series exploded, the newcomers became household names.

“The bigger the show went, the smaller their worlds become,” another interviewee says.

Later, the same interviewee says his first reaction to their deaths was “blame” and that he “still feels like there’s someone to blame.”

Advertisement

The surviving starring cast members of the show are notably absent from the trailer, though Rivera’s father appears and remarks, “Fame can be poisonous.”

GLEE: Quinn (Dianna Agron, L) and Artie (Kevin McHale, R) Spring Premiere episode of GLEE

Television

‘Glee’ alum Kevin McHale says he wouldn’t play a character in a wheelchair now

The world has changed since ‘Glee’ debuted in 2009, said Kevin McHale, who played wheelchair-using Artie Abrams. He wouldn’t revisit that role now.

“I knew that was the top of the mountain for Naya, for your kid,” George Rivera says. “It was just surreal.”

Naya Rivera, who played cheerleader Santana Lopez,, drowned in Lake Piru in July 2020 after saving her then-4-year-old son while the pair boated together.

Monteith, who starred as Finn Hudson, a high school football star-turned-gleek, was the first cast member to die. In 2013, he was found dead in a Vancouver hotel room from an accidental overdose of alcohol and heroin.

“Fame was hard for him,” one of Monteith’s friends told People after his death. “It was something he knew he deserved but somehow he never quite knew how to handle.”

Naya Rivera on "Glee"

Television

‘Glee’ cast to reunite at GLAAD awards in honor of Naya Rivera’s Santana Lopez

The GLAAD Media Awards will remember late actress Naya Rivera on the 10th anniversary of her “Glee” character, Santana Lopez, coming out as lesbian.

Perhaps the most controversial of the deceased cast members was Salling, who in late 2015 was arrested on suspicion of receiving and possessing child pornography.

Salling, who played football jock Noah “Puck” Puckerman, died by suicide in early 2018. It was just days before his sentencing and after he had pleaded guilty to the charges.

Co-star Heather Morris defended Salling in a series of tweets in 2020, writing, “We did not just lose 2 cast members, we lost 3. And it is SO incredible tough to have to act like that 3rd one is invisible, because even though his actions are unjustifiable, he was a part of our family at one point and he was mentally SICK.”

Morris has since walked back her comments, which drew outrage when she seemed to excuse Salling’s actions by saying “pedophilia is a sickness.”

The three-part docuseries will premiere Jan. 16 on ID.

TelevisionEntertainment & Arts
Jonah Valdez

Jonah Valdez is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times as a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class, he worked for the Southern California News Group, where he covered breaking news and wrote award-winning feature stories on topics such as mass shootings, labor and human trafficking, and movements for racial justice. Valdez was raised in San Diego and attended La Sierra University in Riverside, where he edited the campus newspaper. Before graduating, Valdez interned at his hometown paper, the San Diego Union-Tribune, with its Watchdog investigations team. His previous work can be found in Voice of San Diego and the San Diego Reader. When not working, Valdez finds joy in writing and reading poetry, running, thrifting and experiencing food and music with friends and family.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement