TV writer Neal Baer buys former home of nuclear strategists for $4.35 million

Multi-Emmy-nominated writer and producer Neal Baer has shelled out $4.35 million for a Hollywood Hills West home rooted in the atomic age.

The Midcentury Modern-style home was designed in 1945 by Josef Van der Kar and named the Wohlstetter House for original owners and nuclear arms strategists Albert and Roberta Wohlstetter.

Set down a gated driveway, the 2,754-square-foot house has wide sliding glass doors that open to gardens, terraces and courtyards. The living-dining room has cork floors, a fireplace and movable panels that open to the kitchen.

Three bedrooms and three baths make up the main house. Also on the property is a detached guest house that overlooks a giant Koi pond and sleeping porch. The separate structure includes a bath and extra storage.

Albert Wohlstetter was an influential nuclear strategist during the Cold War. Roberta Wohlstetter’s analysis of the intelligence failures before the attack on Pearl Harbor was cited by the Sept. 11 Commission. The Wohlstetters served as advisors to both Republican and Democratic presidential administrations including John F. Kennedy during the Cuban Missile crisis. They received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Ronald Reagan in 1985.

Baer is best known for his work on the television dramas “ER” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”

Mike Deasy and Sara Clephane of Deasy/Penner and Partners were the listing agents. Hattie Ramirez of Keller Williams Realty represented the buyer.

