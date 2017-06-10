Hot Property: Following the bread crumbs

It’s rarely obvious that a Hollywood star has bought a new house. Limited-liability company names show up as buyers. Even when the public records paper trail leads to a celebrity name, it’s unclear if they bought it for themselves or for a family member, or if the place is a personal resident or investment property.

Setting up a new/old house

Actress Angelina Jolie has purchased the Cecil B. DeMille estate, a Los Feliz mansion once owned by the early filmmaker, for $24.5 million.

The 2-plus-acre estate was home to DeMille for roughly 40 years.

The classical-style main house, built in 1913, has been restored and renovated. Within the 11,000 square feet of interior space are a grand foyer, a formal living room, a wood-paneled dining room and six bedrooms.

Formal gardens, a guesthouse, a pool house and a swimming pool complete the grounds.

The former Mrs. Brad Pitt, 41, has appeared in such films as “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” (2001), “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” (2005) and “The Tourist” (2010).

Berlyn Photography The Laughlin Park-area estate was home to movie mogul Cecil B. DeMille for roughly 40 years. The Laughlin Park-area estate was home to movie mogul Cecil B. DeMille for roughly 40 years. (Berlyn Photography) (Berlyn Photography)

Marilyn Monroe slept here

The Brentwood home once owned by Marilyn Monroe has sold for $7.25 million.

Set behind gates, the 1929 hacienda-style house has 2,624 square feet of living space including a formal living room with a fireplace, a family room, an office and four bedrooms. Saltillo tile floors and beamed ceilings are among the interior details.

Lawns surround a brick patio and kidney-shaped swimming pool. Mature trees, a guesthouse and a small citrus grove fill out the half-acre grounds.

Monroe, who died in 1962 at 36, starred in such box-office hits as “Some Like It Hot” (1959) and “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes” (1953).

Mercer Vine The Brentwood home once owned by Marilyn Monroe has sold for $7.25 million, or $325,000 above the asking price. The Brentwood home once owned by Marilyn Monroe has sold for $7.25 million, or $325,000 above the asking price. (Mercer Vine) (Mercer Vine)

Adding iron to the equation?

A limited-liability company tied to actor and Marvel cinematic hero Robert Downey Jr. has bought a Malibu home for $3.8 million.

Built in 1972, the updated three-bedroom features ocean-facing verandas that extend the 3,400 square feet of living space outdoors.

A black-bottomed swimming pool and spa, cabana, putting green and detached garage with studio complete the acre-plus setting.

Downey, 52, has appeared as Iron Man in three stand-alone films as well as four others in the Marvel cinematic universe.

Redfin.com | Inset: Los Angeles Times A business venture tied to Robert Downey Jr. bought an ocean-view home in Malibu for $3.8 million. A business venture tied to Robert Downey Jr. bought an ocean-view home in Malibu for $3.8 million. (Redfin.com | Inset: Los Angeles Times) (Redfin.com | Inset: Los Angeles Times)

To the tune of $2.25 million

A trust linked to 24-year-old singer and actress Selena Gomez paid just shy of $2.25 million for a Colonial-inspired traditional home in Studio City.

Built in 1951 and since renovated, the three-bedroom house contains roughly 3,200 square feet of living space. There’s also a detached structure that could be used as a guesthouse or recording studio.

Tall hedges provide cover for a stone-edged swimming pool and spa, brick patio and built-in barbecue.

Gomez has two albums as a solo artist, including “Revival” two years ago. Her film credits include “Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising,” “In Dubious Battle” and “The Fundamentals of Caring.”

Redfin.com | Inset: Los Angeles Times Singer-actress Selena Gomez has bought a home in Studio City for about $2.25 million. Singer-actress Selena Gomez has bought a home in Studio City for about $2.25 million. (Redfin.com | Inset: Los Angeles Times) (Redfin.com | Inset: Los Angeles Times)

Still trying to shed it

Sometimes you don’t see results right away. Reality TV trainer Jillian Michaels has put her home in Malibu back on the market for $8.775 million, down about $1 million from when she first listed it for sale last year.

The modern-style home, built in 1990, has walls of glass and ocean-view terraces that overlook 53 feet of beachfront. Poured concrete, modern fixtures and bi-folding doors are among the interior features. A floating steel-and-glass staircase connects the 4,308 square feet of living space.

The 43-year-old is known for her work on the reality series “The Biggest Loser” and “Losing It With Jillian.” She bought the property seven years ago for $6.625 million.

Brandon Arant The 4,307-square-foot, modern-style home sits on 53 feet of beachfront in Malibu. The 4,307-square-foot, modern-style home sits on 53 feet of beachfront in Malibu. (Brandon Arant) (Brandon Arant)

Pro gains some yardage

Los Angeles Rams tailback Todd Gurley has bought an estate in a gated Chatsworth community for $1.825 million.

The Mediterranean-style house, built in 2005, has a two-story entry that opens to formal living and dining rooms. A family room with a fireplace, an office/study and five bedrooms are within the nearly 5,200 square feet of living space.

Mountains and rocky outcrops form the backdrop for a resort-style swimming pool and waterfall slide.

Gurley, 22, rushed for 1,106 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2015, his first season with the Rams, earning offensive rookie of the year honors. He is a former Georgia Bulldog.

Realtor.com | Inset: Getty Images L.A. Rams tailback Todd Gurley has bought a house in Chatsworth for $1.825 million. L.A. Rams tailback Todd Gurley has bought a house in Chatsworth for $1.825 million. (Realtor.com | Inset: Getty Images) (Realtor.com | Inset: Getty Images)

His favorite room

Comedian Jo Koy can’t get enough of the kitchen in his Studio City home. “Everything I used to dream about when I was a kid that I wanted my kitchen to look like, I’ve got.” That includes a center island, stainless-steel appliances and plenty of storage space for his coffee cup collection.

Rick Loomis / Los Angeles Times Jo Koy says people migrate to his kitchen, which includes a Thermador stove. "There's this good energy," he says. Jo Koy says people migrate to his kitchen, which includes a Thermador stove. "There's this good energy," he says. (Rick Loomis / Los Angeles Times) (Rick Loomis / Los Angeles Times)

