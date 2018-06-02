Hot Property Newsletter: Life in the fast lane

We love it when both sides of a real estate transaction involve celebrities. Remember Tyler Perry’s sale for $15.6 million on the Westside from last week? Turns out the buyer is an equally big name in the singer-songwriter universe. We lead off with him below.
Up for a little Home of the Week looky-looing? Check out this video tour from Fox11 of a hilltop home in Palos Verdes Estates. The 1936 Spanish Colonial-inspired house is for sale at $18.9 million.
– Neal J. Leitereg and Lauren Beale
‘Happy’ on the Westside
Pharrell Williams, the singer-songwriter and music producer, was the buyer of “Madea” actor-filmmaker Tyler Perry’s modern mansion in Mulholland Estates. The gated 17,245-square-foot behemoth sold for $15.6 million.
Built in 1992, the towering glass residence has an indoor reflecting pool, living and dining areas, a game room, 10 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms within three stories.
Other features of the four-acre estate include a swimming pool with a water slide and a grotto. Should Williams want to throw a small housewarming, there’s a front motor court that can accommodate as many as 30 vehicles.
Williams has won multiple Grammy Awards. Among the 45-year-old’s hits is the single “Happy” from the animated movie “Despicable Me 2.” He served as a coach on the singing competition show “The Voice” from 2014 to 2016.
Richard Nixon slept here
The oceanfront estate in San Clemente that was once owned by Richard Nixon, and known as the Western White House during his presidency, is back up for sale at $63.5 million — down from the $75-million asking price three years ago.
Dubbed La Casa Pacifica by the former president, the walled estate sits in a gated enclave on a bluff that overlooks the ocean and a popular surfing spot. The 5.45-acre property has 450 feet of beachfront.
In addition to the Spanish Colonial Revival-style main residence, there’s a two-bedroom guesthouse, multiple staff residences and offices, a greenhouse, a swimming pool and a tennis court.
The 9,000-square-foot main house, built in 1927, contains the ocean-view office used by Nixon. With a 3,000-square-foot entertainment pavilion and various buildings, there’s a total of about 15,000 square feet of living space.
Time to turn a profit
“Deadpool 2” actress Morena Baccarin has put an investment property in Atwater Village on the market for $849,000. Records show she bought the home 11 years ago for $649,000.
Fronted by a cactus garden, the 1920s Spanish duplex manages to fit two bedrooms, two bathrooms, two kitchens and two living rooms into 952 square feet of space.
Sliding glass doors lead outside, where a covered patio overlooks a fenced backyard. Adjacent is the detached garage, which has been converted into a studio space.
Baccarin, 39, is known for her roles in the sci-fi series “Firefly” and the Showtime series “Homeland.” She also starred in the 2016 “Deadpool” movie and its sequel.
Songbird takes flight
Actress-singer Naya Rivera of “Glee” fame has listed her house in Los Feliz for sale at $3.869 million.
Built in 1938, the East Coast-inspired Traditional home has been restored yet retains the charm and character of its original design. The formal living and dining rooms include original plaster moldings. The den/library is built of African mahogany.
A family room with a tongue-and-groove ceiling, a wet bar, a home theater, an office and a wine room all open to the swimming pool, spa and deck. The master suite includes dual walk-in closets, a balcony and a master bathroom with a soaking tub for a total of five bedrooms and four bathrooms.
Rivera, 31, played cheerleader Santana Lopez on the musical comedy-drama “Glee” from 2009 to 2015. She is in the YouTube Red series “Step Up: High Water.”
He’s ready to get lost
“Lost” actor Matthew Fox is trying to sell his custom home within a gated community in Bend, Ore., for $4 million.
Built in 2009 and set on 10 acres, the contemporary has an industrial vibe with 22-foot-tall ceilings, walls of glass and an open plan. The concrete floors are radiant-heated.
The 4,175 square feet of living space, run by a solar energy system, includes a den/office, loft and dining areas, four bedrooms and five bathrooms. A three-car garage is attached.
Fox, 51, had long-running roles on “Party of Five” (1994-2000) and “Lost” (2004-2010). His film work includes “We Are Marshall” (2006), “Vantage Point” (2008) and “Bone Tomahawk” (2015).
Her favorite room
Former “Law and Order” actress Elisabeth Röhm strives for casual and colorful in her Venice bungalow’s living room. To pull the look together, she used an online design service. The TV-less space is often used for reading, or to just sit and chat.
From the archives
Ten years ago, Christopher Masterson, who played older brother Francis on “Malcolm in the Middle,” listed a Los Feliz home for $2.99 million. The 4,801-square-foot Traditional-style house had four bedrooms and five bathrooms.
Twenty years ago, glam-rocker Gwen Stefani bought a Los Feliz home built in the 1920s for just under $1.4 million. The Mediterranean house had five bedrooms within some 5,000 square feet of living space.
Thirty years ago, the 17-acre Osuna Ranch in Rancho Santa Fe, where crooner Bing Crosby lived in the 1930s, was in escrow.
