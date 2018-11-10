Hot Property Newsletter: Riddle me this

A butcher, a baker, a candlestick maker? Yeah, no. But this week’s celebrity real estate roundup does include an anchor, an actor (or two) and a Happy Socks maker.
Then for a look at some truly party-ready digs, check out our Hermosa Beach Home of the Week, which makes the most of its coastal location with a 1,000-square-foot rooftop deck and a cabana bar. Think views. The newly built 4,100-square-foot contemporary is asking $7.5 million.
Once you’re done reading about these deals, visit and like our Facebook page, where you can find Hot Property stories and updates throughout the week.
– Neal J. Leitereg and Lauren Beale
Taking on new roles
Actors Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have their onetime home in the Hollywood Hills up for sale at $4.995 million.
The Mediterranean-style two-story, built in 1979, has 4,700 square feet of living space containing a turret entry, a speakeasy-style wet bar, four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.
An extensive covered patio with a built-in barbecue adds extra square footage for outdoor entertaining. A saltwater swimming pool and spa sit across from the patio, and a nearby pavilion serves as a gym.
Pratt, 39, is known for his roles in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Avengers” films. This year, he starred in the summer blockbuster “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”
Faris, 41, has dozens of film credits including "Lost in Translation," "Brokeback Mountain" and the “Scary Movie” films. She has starred in the CBS sitcom "Mom" since 2013.
The recently divorced couple bought the property through a trust in 2013 for $3.3 million.
Ex MGM head has big plans
Entertainment executive Gary Barber, who was ousted from his role as chairman and chief executive of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios earlier this year, has paid $14 million for a home site in Beverly Hills.
The deal included plans and permits for a contemporary multilevel house with bands of floor-to-ceiling windows, raised decking and two swimming pools.
The structure will have six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and three powder rooms. An elevator, a media room, a wine room and a gym are among amenities.
Barber, in his 60s, co-founded Spyglass Entertainment. He joined MGM in 2010, following the company’s emergence from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
More than he bargained for
Funnyman Rob Huebel has reason to laugh all the way to the bank after a recent home sale in Los Feliz.
The actor-comedian and his wife, former KNBC traffic anchor Holly Hannula, sold their home in the historic L.A. neighborhood for $1.36 million, or $165,000 over the asking price.
The multilevel house, built in 1997, features high ceilings, three bedrooms and more than 1,800 square feet of living space. Outside, the property has two levels of patio space.
Huebel, 49, has credits including the films “I Love You, Man” (2009) and “The Descendants” (2011) and the shows “Transparent” and “The League.” This year he made appearances on the sitcoms “black-ish” and “The Mayor.”
Out of the park
Free agent pitcher Jake Peavy has a house for sale in a gated golf-course community in San Diego at $2.9 million.
The Spanish-style single-story, built in 2009, is entered through a courtyard with a fountain. There’s another courtyard off the master bedroom for a total of six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The nearly 7,000 square feet of living space includes a game room featuring wine storage and a wet bar.
The more than 1.5-acre site also contains a sports court, a putting green and a swimming pool with a spa.
Peavy, 37, has played for such MLB teams as the San Diego Padres, the Boston Red Sox and, most recently, the San Francisco Giants. He was the National League Cy Young Award winner in 2007.
Dropping his anchor spot
Although he covers national celebrity news, now he’s making some of his own in Studio City. “E! News” host Jason Kennedy has listed a house he owns through a trust for sale at $2.495 million.
The updated 1960s two-story has more than 3,200 square feet of living space. There are five bedrooms and four bathrooms including the master suite, which has a free-standing soaking tub.
Views take in the surrounding canyon.
Kennedy, 36, is also a contributor to NBC’s “Today” show. His acting credits include “Nobodies,” “The Arrangement” and “90210.”
Where he put his feet up
Swedish businessman Mikael Söderlind, who founded the apparel retailer Happy Socks, has one foot out the door in Malibu after listing his Point Dume estate.
The renovated Traditional-style home hit the market in September for $4.595 million and a sale is now pending.
The estate encompasses more than an acre with a swimming pool and spa, a skate ramp and a vegetable garden. Built-in seating for eight surrounds a fire pit.
The house has about 3,400 square feet of living space that includes a center-island kitchen, five bedrooms and 3.5 updated bathrooms.
Her favorite room
YouTube influencer Alisha Marie and her sister Ashley share a five-bedroom, five-bathroom house in Los Angeles. What they don’t share is the same taste in interiors. But with the help of a designer friend they were able to blend their opposing styles to create a home office that weds both rustic and glam.
From the archives
Ten years ago, actress Julianna Margulies of "ER" fame listed her house in Santa Monica for $4.5 million. The 3,235-square-foot home was being used as a rental by actress Kyra Sedgwick of "The Closer."
Twenty years ago, actors William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman bought a home in the Hollywood Hills and two adjacent lots for about $1 million. Built in 1951, the 3,000-square-foot house, with two bedrooms plus maid's quarters, had not been on the market in almost 40 years.The couple planned to do a major renovation.
Thirty years ago, actor Sylvester Stallone was building a 30-by-18-foot pool and spa in his Malibu back yard and having a house built for himself on the Hawaiian island of Kauai.
What we’re reading
For those persisting in trying to sell a house before the holidays arrive, Realtor.com offers some tips to turn the tide.
In Eagle Rock, we’re digging this 1960s time capsule Buff & Hensman house singled out at WowHaus. Clean lines, stained glass, balconies and nearly 2,000 square feet of living space for $1.025 million.