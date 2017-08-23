New Warrior Nick Young sells his Tarzana home, shoe house

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Nick Young has sold his old home court in Tarzana for $3.25 million. In addition to the main dwelling, there’s a customized guesthouse that he had converted into storage space for his vast shoe collection.

Iggy Azalea rumors to the contrary, the former Laker was the sole owner of the property, which he bought three years ago from singer-actress Selena Gomez for $3.45 million. Apparently shoe houses and celebrity cred aren’t necessarily appreciation upgrades.

The approximately one-acre estate in Tarzana was previously owned by singer-actress Selena Gomez. (James Moss) (James Moss)

There are a total of six bedrooms and nine bathrooms within the 6,630 square feet of living space.

Also on the acre of grounds is a lighted and fenced basketball court, an outdoor kitchen and a swimming pool with a spa. Lush landscaping surrounds a blue-stone courtyard with a fountain at the front of the home.

Young, 32, starred at USC and was an NBA first-round draft pick. He averaged 13.2 points a game for the Lakers this past season before joining the Warriors.

Kofi Nartey and Trevor Lambright of Compass were the listing agents. Nicholas Donohoe of Coldwell Banker represented the buyer.

lauren.beale2@latimes.com

Twitter: @laurenebeale

More Hot Property:

Jay-Z and Beyoncé land a $52.8-million mortgage for Bel-Air mansion

Glendale house underscores the saying 'a man's home is his castle'

Grizzlies’ Chandler Parsons drops $10.9 million on new Bel-Air home