Nicolas Cage's former San Francisco mansion lists for sale at $12 million

Much like his film career, Nicolas Cage’s taste in real estate is about as diverse as they come: mansions in Las Vegas and Newport Beach, a castle in Germany and islands in the Caribbean. There was even a Gothic Tudor mansion in San Francisco that is now for sale for $12 million.

The four-story home in the Russian Hill neighborhood was acquired by Cage in 2006 through a trust that held real estate for the actor. He would sell two years later for $8.5 million, property records show.

The Gothic Tudor in San Francisco has six bedrooms and 6 1/2 bathrooms in 6,305 square feet of living space. (Pacific Union International) (Pacific Union International)

Built more than a century ago, the 1914 mansion blends classic features with tasteful designer updates. Leaded and stained glass windows, gothic arches and decorative medallions are among the architectural details. An ornate pediment creates visual interest above the gated front landing.

The 6,305-square-foot interior includes scaled formal rooms, a modern chef’s kitchen, a library/den and a wine cellar. The master suite has two dressing rooms and an updated bathroom for a total of six bedrooms and 6 1/2 bathrooms.

Mature trees, gardens and sitting areas fill the grounds. Views take in sweeping views of the surrounding landmarks and San Francisco Bay.

Mark Levinson of Pacific Union International and Debi DiCello of Sotheby's International Realty are the co-listing agents. An additional lot found adjacent to the home is also available for purchase at $3.5 million.

