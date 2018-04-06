Nicole Scherzinger of the Pussycat Dolls sheds some real estate in Hawaii

Nicole Scherzinger, the multi-talented entertainer and TV competition judge, has sold a Waianae, Hawaii,home she owned in a trust for $1.35 million.
The contemporary plantation-style house, built in 2004, is surrounded by tropical landscaping on 1.25 acres of grounds. The 3,475-square-foot house has four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, a vaulted-ceiling living room and a center-island kitchen. Also on the property is an art studio.
Wood-paneled doors open from the living room to a blue-tiled swimming pool and deck space. A cabana with a built-in barbecue sits off the pool area. Lawns and native plantings complete the grounds, which take in ocean and mountain views.
The property had been listed for $1.399 million, records show.
Julianna Garris of Hawaii Life Real Estate was the listing agent, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Wendy Akai of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Advantage Realty represented the buyer.
Scherzinger, who was born in Honolulu, is known as the lead singer and frontwoman of the burlesque-pop dance troupe the Pussycat Dolls, which disbanded in 2010. Following the group's split, she appeared as a contestant on "Dancing with the Stars," winning the 10th season of the dance competition.
More recently she served as a judge on the competition shows "The Sing-Off" and "The X Factor." She also had a leading role in the television move "Dirty Dancing" (2017).
