Orlando Bloom picks up a relic of the '60s in Beverly Hills

The ’60s are alive and well, and actor Orlando Bloom is getting in on the action. The actor just picked up a house that dates to 1959 in Beverly Hills for $7 million.

The signature 1960s feature within the sleek modern interiors is a large white conversation pit in the living room. Besides the wood floors, almost every inch of the 4,000-square-foot house is white — inside and out. The glass-walled and white-curtained living space includes four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Actor Orlando Bloom's new home in Beverly Hills has a conversation pit. (Mark Singer Photography via Redfin.com) (Mark Singer Photography via Redfin.com)

The more than half-acre perch contains a kidney-shaped pool and takes in city and ocean views.

Bloom, 40, has credits including “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy, “The Hobbit” trilogy and the “Pirates of the Caribbean” films.

Karen D. Sanchez and Yawar Charlie of John Aaroe Group and Ethan Peskowitz of Westside Estate Agency were the listing agents. Jason Oppenheim and Graham Stephan of the Oppenheim Group represented Bloom.

