Contemporary condos reach the market in Pasadena

While each of these newly built 17 contemporary condominiums in Pasadena’s Del Mar Gardens will end up as individual as their owners, they share some common traits: open living space, abundant light and kitchens outfitted for the gourmet chef. The clean modern lines inside extend to the exterior, which features a minimalist garden courtyard, seating areas and an outdoor fireplace.

Address: 2428 E. Del Mar Blvd., Pasadena 91107

Prices: $399,890 to $1,268,890

Del Mar Gardens, a collection of 17 contemporary condos, is in Pasadena. (Kevin Edge) (Kevin Edge)

Built: 2017

Lot size: 16,058 square feet

House size: 752 to 2,196 square feet, one to two bedrooms

Features: Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, recessed lighting, elevator, gated parking

About the area: The median sale price for condominiums in the 91107 ZIP Code in April was $459,000 based on eight sales, according to CoreLogic. That was an 11% decrease compared with the same month the previous year.

Agents: Lara Arslanian, (626) 590-1243, and Boyd Smith, (626) 755-7822, both with Podley Properties

