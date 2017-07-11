French villa-inspired home is set on 1.6 acres in Pasadena

This tidy house in Pasadena uses an uncommon building material for Southern California: red brick. Surrounded by a neatly manicured lawn, the sprawling single-story sports a French-influenced exterior dating to the 1940s and recently renovated interiors. Features include custom window treatments, sconces and brass fixtures. The elegant formal rooms are designed for family gatherings or large-scale entertaining.

Address: 1336 Inverness Drive, Pasadena 91103

Price: $2.4 million

The 1945 red-brick house in Pasadena is described as a French villa. (Kevin Edge) (Kevin Edge)

Built: 1945

Lot size: 1.6 acres

House size: 2,810 square feet, four bedrooms, three bathrooms

Features: Living room fireplace, formal dining room, kitchen island, five-burner gas range, island, open-beamed ceiling, wood and polished concrete floors, alarm system

About the area: The median sale price for single-family homes in the 91103 ZIP Code in May was $815,000 based on 17 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 35% decrease compared with the same month the previous year.

Agent: Kathy Gibson, Podley Properties

