Peter Billingsley’s real pad is a big step up from his 'Christmas Story' house

Peter Billingsley, who gained fame as the charmingly boyish character Ralphie in the 1983 movie "A Christmas Story," has landed the role of homeowner in Manhattan Beach with a $3.175-million purchase.
Arched double doors at the front of the two-story Mediterranean, built in 2009, open to a high-ceiling great room. Travertine and hardwood floors flow throughout the first floor. The center island kitchen opens to a living room with doors leading to the backyard. There are six bedrooms and six bathrooms.
An outdoor entertaining area is equipped with a kitchen, a fireplace and a covered patio. A built-in spa is surrounded by lawn.
Actor-producer Billingsley, 47, did extensive work in commercials starting at age 2. Chocolate lovers may remember him as Messy Marvin from the 1970s Hershey’s television ads.
More recently, he has been an executive producer for the series "Fear(Less) with Tim Ferriss" (2017), “F is for Family” (2015-17) and “Undeniable With Joe Buck” (2015-17).
Jesse Dougherty and Jessica Swarbrick of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties were the listing agents. Stan Liosis of NWRE Realtors represented the buyer.