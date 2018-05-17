Entertainment mogul Reginald Hudlin seeks $14.75 million for Beverly Hills estate

Filmmaker and television studio figure Reginald Hudlin has listed a gated estate in Beverly Hills for sale at $14.75 million.
Owned by the producer for decades, the Midcentury-vibe home sits at the end of a cul-de-sac just south of Franklin Canyon Reservoir.
The lush three-quarter-acre property features a motor court, expansive decking, an outdoor kitchen and a swimming pool. Terrace balconies and floor-to-ceiling windows take full advantage of endless treetop views.
The two-story home has five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and nearly 4,500 square feet of interior space. There are fireplaces in the living room and master bedroom, according to the property details.
The three-car garage is detached.
The property is offered as a "development/renovation opportunity," the listing notes. David Gray of Pacific Union International is the agent of record.
Hudlin, a pioneering figure of the modern black film movement, has credits on a number of culturally diverse films including the best picture-nominated "Django Unchained." More recently it was announced he will produce the upcoming action-comedy "Muscle," with actor Vin Diesel attached to star.
The 56-year-old's expansive resume also includes roles as president of entertainment for BET Networks from 2005 to 2008, and as a writer for the Marvel comic series "Black Panther." Two years ago, Hudlin co-produced the Oscars and has been the executive producer of the NAACP Image Awards since 2012.
He currently sits on the Board of Governors for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
