'Superman' director Richard Donner gets $16.5 million for Maui retreat

Film director and producer Richard Donner, whose box office hits include “Superman,” “The Goonies” and “Lethal Weapon,” has sold his oceanfront home in Maui, Hawaii, for $16.5 million.

Set among palms and rolling lawns, the one-acre spread centers on a Hawaiian-style main home designed by Thomas A. Kligerman and an accompanying two-bedroom guest cottage. The Keawakapu Beach property includes 167 feet of frontage near a world-class snorkeling and surfing spot.

The two-parcel property in Maui spans nearly an acre with 167 feet of ocean frontage. (Redfin.com) (Redfin.com)

Built in 2004, the two-story home features vaulted ceilings with exposed beams, walls of glass and verandas that extend the living space outdoors. A great room, a media/screening room, a sun room, two bedrooms and four bathrooms are within nearly 4,600 square feet of living space.

In the guest house, there’s additional space currently used as an office and gym.

The property came to market a year ago for $22 million and was more recently listed at $19.9 million, records show.

Meghan Clair of Coldwell Banker Island Properties was the listing agent. Raymond Chin of Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers represented the buyer.

Donner, 86, began his career in television, directing episodes of “Wanted: Dead or Alive,” “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.” and “Kojak.” As a filmmaker, his credits include the 1988 comedy “Scrooged” and the 1994 western-comedy “Maverick.”

He and wife Lauren Shuler Donner own the production company the Donner’s Co., which has produced “Deadpool” and the “X-Men” movies, among others.

