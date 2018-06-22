Actor Rob Lowe lists his scenic spot in Montecito for $47 million

Actor Rob Lowe and his wife, jewelry designer Sheryl Lowe, have listed their estate in Montecito for $47 million.
Set on 3.4 acres of scenic grounds, the property centers on a 10,000-square-foot main house that was designed by architect Don Nulty and built in 2009. Also on the property are guest and pool houses, vegetable gardens and a swimming pool and spa. A tennis court features two observation areas. Mature trees dot the grounds.
The main house is comprised of 20 rooms, including a den/music room with a bar, family and commercial kitchens, an office, a screening room and a gym. The master suite has one of nine indoor fireplaces and a lavish bath for a total of six bedrooms and 9.5 bathrooms.
Sets of French doors lead outdoors, where expansive terraces and loggias create additional space for living and entertaining. The manicured grounds, which include two outdoor fireplaces, fountain features and a koi pond, were done by landscape architect Mark Rios and feng shui consultant David Cho.
The guesthouse adds two additional bedrooms plus a kitchenette. Staff quarters, a bedroom and a full kitchen make up the pool house.
Lowe, 54, has scores of television and film credits including prominent roles on the shows “St. Elmo’s Fire,” “The West Wing” and “Brothers & Sisters.” He most recently starred as Dr. Ethan Willis on the medical drama “Code Black,” and also appears with his sons on the reality show “The Lowe Files.”
This year he appeared in the film “Super Troopers 2.”
Suzanne Perkins of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.